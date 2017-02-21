Suicide Squad's Margot Robbie Races Nissan BladeGlider Around Monaco As EV Ambassador

Nissan have chosen the famous Monaco Grand Prix circuit to reveal their new partnership with Margot Robbie.
The 26-year old actress from 'The Wolf of Wall Street' and 'Suicide Squad' is now the company's EV ambassador.
Highlighting the event, the automaker handed her the keys of a BladeGlider, which was raced by Robbie around the street track against another one of its kind. The 3-seater electric vehicle was also seen drifting around the iconic Fairmont Hairpin, before moving fast through the Tunnel, and crossing the finishing line of Casino Square.
"It's a really exciting time for electric vehicles. More people are choosing to go electric, leading the way to a more sustainable future, and the Nissan BladeGlider hints at the future of smarter performance cars", Robbie said.
Developed from the concept car that debuted almost four years ago, the Nissan BladeGlider promises to combine sports car-driving capabilities with intelligent Mobility and environmentally friendly impact. The manufacturer will have it on display in two weeks' time, at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, from March 7 to 19.