Super-Rare Perana Z-One Zagato Pops Up For Sale On eBay At $126k

Photo Gallery

Zagato may be best known for its collaborations with Aston Martin , but those aren't the only wheels to which the Milanese coachbuilder has applied its signature style.Earlier this decade it designed a sports car called the Perana Z-One, of which only a handful were made – including this example that has popped up for sale on eBay Designed by Zagato in Italy, developed by Superformance in South Africa, and based on the C6 Corvette, the Perana Z-One first appeared in concept form at the 2009 Geneva Motor Show. It took a couple of years to start production, shortly after which AC was revived and the Z-One was rebadged as the 378 GT.The example you see here was built in that narrow window in 2012. It's decked out in a two-tone silver paintjob (not unlike the Ferrari 575 GTZ ) and packs a 6.2-liter LS3 V8 sending 430 horsepower to the rear wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.Thought to be one of just seven delivered to the United States, it's listed for sale at $125,999 (though interested parties are invited to make an offer). That may seem like a big chunk of change for a rebodied C6, but when you consider how much Aston charges for its Zagato specials, and how some of its other designs (for the likes of BMW , Spyker, and Lamborghini ) have never been put into production, it seems like a downright bargain.