Super-Rare Perana Z-One Zagato Pops Up For Sale On eBay At $126k

Zagato may be best known for its collaborations with Aston Martin, but those aren't the only wheels to which the Milanese coachbuilder has applied its signature style.
Earlier this decade it designed a sports car called the Perana Z-One, of which only a handful were made – including this example that has popped up for sale on eBay.
Designed by Zagato in Italy, developed by Superformance in South Africa, and based on the C6 Corvette, the Perana Z-One first appeared in concept form at the 2009 Geneva Motor Show. It took a couple of years to start production, shortly after which AC was revived and the Z-One was rebadged as the 378 GT.
The example you see here was built in that narrow window in 2012. It's decked out in a two-tone silver paintjob (not unlike the Ferrari 575 GTZ) and packs a 6.2-liter LS3 V8 sending 430 horsepower to the rear wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.
Thought to be one of just seven delivered to the United States, it's listed for sale at $125,999 (though interested parties are invited to make an offer). That may seem like a big chunk of change for a rebodied C6, but when you consider how much Aston charges for its Zagato specials, and how some of its other designs (for the likes of BMW, Spyker, and Lamborghini) have never been put into production, it seems like a downright bargain.