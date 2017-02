Suspicious Car Detonated In Front Of Police Station Turns Out To Have Been Parked By Cops

As the terrorist threat continues to hover above many countries around the world, nothing is being taken for granted.Not even a Vauxhall Corsa that was parked outside the Cumbria police station last week, by officers, after its ill driver was taken elsewhere.Considered 'suspicious,' due to the undisclosed 'objects' that were laying around inside, by the police officers on overnight duty, reports, the car was blown up the next morning, after the entire station was evacuated and the area was secured.Having detonated the vehicle, the police officers then went on to search for those 'suspicious objects', but couldn’t find any, and the entire incident was eventually declared 'an internal communication error', by a Cumbria police spokesperson.Subsequent to the hilariously awkward incident, the officers contacted the car's owner and simply apologized.", added Inspector Ashley Bennett. "