SUV Crashes Into New Hampshire House During Snowstorm

The driver of an SUV suffered a broken leg after losing control of his ride and crashing into a house in Pelham, New Hampshire during a snowstorm last week.
A nearby convenience store provided the footage via its security cameras, showing the SUV skidding off the road while driving at speeds deemed way too fast for those snowy road conditions.
Even though the driver was taken to the hospital with a broken leg, a dog riding in the car wasn't hurt. Thankfully, neither were the three people that were inside the house at that particular moment, as reported by WHDH.
To make matters worse, reports state that the force of the crash was so powerful, that the house actually shifted off its foundation and was declared uninhabitable - which is why the homeowner was forced to leave.
This incident is a perfect example of why people should adjust their speed according to the conditions outside. Driving an SUV or any other type of all-wheel drive vehicle doesn't guarantee your safety when you're already going way too fast for how slippery the road is.