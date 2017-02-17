Taking Two Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulets On African Safari Looks Just As Good As It Sounds

Thinking about a safari in Africa means bumping into the ubiquitous old SUVs and pickup trucks, but what if we told you that there's a posh alternative to those vehicles?
We're talking about the super limited and expensive Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, two examples of which were shipped to South Africa for its press launch.
Combining a luxurious interior with rock-crawling abilities, the two hardcore SUVs, accompanied by a few regular versions of the G-Class, took a small team of automotive journalists in search of Africa's Big Five: the lion, leopard, rhino, elephant, and buffalo.
One of the lucky few that got to enjoy the Landaulet's features before it debuts at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, next month, is YouTuber Shmee, who may not have had the chance to drive it on the challenging terrain, but he enjoyed the ride from the rear seats, which come straight from the Mercedes-Maybach S600.
And since the first video revolves around the unique adventure, Shmee dropped a second one, where he talks about the features of this Laundalet that will only be sold in Europe, Middle East and Russia.