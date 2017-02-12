Tanner Foust Rallycrossing His VW On Public Roads Is The Best Thing You'll Watch Today

There was a time when racers would drive their cars to the track, race them, then drive them back home again on public streets. Those times may be far behind us now, but every once in a while, that spirit is revived. And the resulting spectacle can be thrilling.
This time it's the turn of Tanner Foust, that all-American stunt driver and affable television host with nine X Games gold medals to his name. Among his various octane-fueled endeavors, Tanner competes in the Global RallyCross Championship in a heavily modified Volkswagen Beetle for the Andretti team. Only this time, he's taken it out of the stadium and off the rally stage to slide it around a public roadway near Portland, Oregon.
Thankfully the highway was closed down for the event, lest everyone's favorite pint-sized stunt driver find himself drifting right into oncoming traffic. But the action was all captured on an array of GoPro cameras, and is presented here for your viewing pleasure. The resulting footage from Donut Media (at less than two minutes long) may be the best thing you'll watch all day, if not this entire week or even month.