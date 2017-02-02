Tata Motors To Reveal A Mid-Engine Two-Seater Sportscar In Geneva

Tata Motors, that huge Indian company mostly known for the incredibly cheap Nano city car and for being the owner of JLR, will unveil a new two-seater sportscar at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show.
The new model will be launched under the company’s new sub-brand, called Tamo, which will house the more innovative products of the Indian carmaker.
“TAMO will act as an open platform to network with global startups and leading tech companies, to get access to trends, innovations and solutions, for the design of exciting future products and services”, the company said in their press release.
Tamo’s first model will be a two-seater, mid-engined sports car with the codename Futuro to act as the halo model. Production will be limited to 250 cars with the car expected to go on sale by mid-2018, Autocar India reports.
While there’s no official information yet, company sources say that the new Tamo sportscar will be powered by a turbocharged 1.2-litre with around 180hp which may sound not too much until you hear that they are targeting a kerb weight of under 800kg (1763 pounds).
To make this happen, Tata will use composite plastics and aluminum in its construction. The use of carbon fiber was ruled out due to cost constraints. The upcoming Futuro was designed in-house but the same sources mention the legendary Marcello Gandini being behind the chassis construction.
Two-seater, mid-engined and really lightweight? Sounds like Tata wanting to build a rival to the Lotus Elise…