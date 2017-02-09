Tata's So Funny: Thinks It Can Fool Us With This "Production" Tigor Small Sedan Teaser

Which of the above two pictures do you think depicts the concept and which the production car? If you voted the real life picture as the production model and the sketch as the study, think again, because it's the exact opposite...
The Tigor sketch is supposed to show us the production version of last year's Kite 5 Concept that debuted at India's Autoexpo.
If you ask Tata, they'll tell you that the Tigor is a subcompact sedan with a revolutionary design language. In reality, it's basically the four-door version of the uninspiring Tiago - the city car that Tata renamed after it launched it with the Zica moniker.
The Indian company says it will be targeting young buyers and are referring to the Tigor as the country's first 'styleback'.
"After Hexa, we are speeding towards our next market introduction, the Tata Tigor, which opens a new category of style and attitude in this segment", said the automaker's Passenger Vehicle Business Unit President, Mayank Pareek. "The break-free design dynamics of the Tata Tigor makes it India's 1st 'Styleback'."
Details surrounding its powertrains have yet to be announced, but it will likely make use of the same 1.2-liter petrol with 83 horsepower and 3-cylinder diesel unit, rated at 68 horses, from the Tiago.
Its unveil date is unknown, but the Tata official mentioned about "a commercial launch soon", so we should probably expect it later this year.
Tata Kite 5 Concept photos via Indianautosblog