Teaser No7 Reveals 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Has A Special Drag Mode

Another week, another piece of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon puzzle falls in place, and this time, it's about its drag racing capabilities..
According to the FCA-owned brand, the muscle car will benefit from an all-new Drag Mode, which will make it faster down the racing line than the Hellcat.
Putting Newton's Third Law to work, the automaker's engineers have equipped the Challenger SRT Demon with a drag race-specific suspension, with electronically-controlled Bilstein adaptive dampers, which is a first for a production car.
With this recipe, the car's weight transfer has been optimized, and so have the traction and control, because "burnouts are fun, but they don't win races", explains the company, while giving a final 'result': 13.5=575@500.
Your guess is as good as ours as to what these numbers means, but we're probably looking at yet another piece of the cryptic puzzle that started with the license plate and continued with its serial number and VIN.
Dodge says that they will drop more details on the Drag Mode in the coming weeks, and will continue to release a new teaser every Thursday morning, until the Challenger SRT Demon finally debuts at the New York Auto Show, in mid-April.
Hardware:
35 percent lower rate front springs/28 percent lower rate rear springs
75 percent lower rate hollow front sway bar/44 percent lower rate rear sway bar
Drag-tuned Bilstein Adaptive Damping Shocks
Software:
Rear = F/F and Front = F/S
F/F – F/S maintained @ wide open throttle (WOT)
F/F – F/F < WOT Traction control disabled/ESC maintained
Result:
13.5=575@500