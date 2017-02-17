TechArt Gears Up Several Porsche World Premiers For Geneva

Ever since 2007, the Geneva Motor Show has been TechArt's go-to-place to introduce its Porsche tunes, with the company now preparing to open a new year of product premiers.
Among the cars they'll be showing off next month will be three world premiers in the GrandGT (a preview based on the new Panamera Turbo), GTstreet R Cabriolet (911 Turbo S Cabrio) and the TechArt Coupe (718 Cayman S).
The stand will also include other vehicles such as the GTstreet R Coupe, the Magnum Sport Edition "30 Years" (based on the Cayenne Turbo) and another Coupe model based on the Porsche 928 S4.
Those of you hoping to get your hands on the production-ready GrandGT, based on the MY2017 Panamera Turbo, will have to wait until mid 2017. In terms of looks, it features a widebody exterior design (increased by 80 mm / 3.1 in), with a new front apron and integrated splitter, airframes & central air outlet, side skirts and a new rear apron with a rear diffuser.
The TechArt GrandGT also comes with 22" alloys, a sports exhaust system with valve control and four central carbon fiber tailpipes, and of course a power kit to boost road performance.
Customers looking for an even sportier experience can direct their attention towards the GTstreet R Cabriolet, boasting an aggressive design, 720 HP, custom bodywork and two different interiors (Clubsport and Exclusive). In terms of performance, the GTstreet R will hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.7 seconds, 200 km/h (124 mph) in 8.5 seconds and 300 km/h (186 mph) in 23.3 seconds. Top speed is rated at 340 km/h (211 mph).
As for the 718 Cayman S-based TechArt Coupe, it comes with a dynamic aero kit, featuring a two-piece front spoiler, a central air outlet, lateral air inlet fins, rear diffuser and two different rear spoilers for a more aggressive look. Performance-wise, the TA 082/S1 power kit raises the output to 400 horses, making 0-100 km/h (62 mph) possible in 3.9 seconds.
Last but not least, there will be another world premiere from TechArt, only this time it's not a car but a specific power kit meant to raise performance on the 2.0-liter Porsche Macan, taking it to 300 HP and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque.