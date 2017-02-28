Techrules Shows Production-Spec GT96 Electric Supercar Testing At Monza

Techrules has dropped a couple of new images of its production-spec GT96 supercar before its premiere at the Geneva Motor Show.
The images reveal that the road-going GT96 will adopt a design quite different from the concept and include a central driving position, a fighter jet-esque canopy roof and a large central spin spanning the length of the car.
Due to the flexibility of the chassis used in the car, different driving positions will be configurable.
In all probability, the finished GT96 will include the same powertrain as the concept. If that’s the case, then it will incorporate six electric traction motors with four driving the rear wheels and two powering the front. All up, peak power will sit at approximately 1,030 hp, allowing the GT96 to accelerate to 100 km/h (62 mph) in approximately 2.5 seconds before topping out at 350 km/h (217 mph).
Another interesting aspect of the car’s powertrain is that it also uses an advanced micro-turbine generator. Inspired by aviation technology, it drives a generator which helps to charge the battery pack.
Speaking about the car, Techrules chief technology officer Matthew Jin said “We have been working tirelessly with the Giugiaro team on the design of the GT96 for many months, and it will be a proud moment when we present the production design of China’s first supercar in Geneva in March. Our dream of seeing turbine-recharging electric vehicles on the roads is getting closer to reality.”