Techrules Teases Production Supercar Design Ahead Of Geneva

The China-based automotive R&D company has just released a new rendering, depicting a production-ready supercar scheduled to debut on March 7th at the Geneva Motor Show.
While certain details might be hard to spot, the image itself is meant to show how the company went about combining their proprietary Turbine-Recharging EV powertrain (TREV) with an aerospace-inspired design crafted by none other than Fabrizio and Giorgetto Giugiaro.
The concept is all about putting function before form as the modular design and technical elements are all meant to revolve around the centrally-positioned driver.
Occupant entry and exit is enabled by the car's fighter jet-styled canopy, which rises from the body dramatically, revealing the aircraft-inspired cockpit - which happens to provide excellent visibility and is finished with premium materials according to Techrules.
As for the chassis, it was engineered to the highest standards by motorsport specialist L.M Gianetti, using top-grade components. In the end, it's all meant to offer drivers "brutal power and unparalleled efficiency".
Other features will include futuristic front laser headlights, "star-burst" reversing LEDs and integrated rear-view cameras. In the end, all these styling characteristics will make it onto a range of new Techrules models in the coming years.