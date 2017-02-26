Tesla-Exclusive Electric GT Championship To Launch August 12

The provisional racing calendar for the very first Electric GT championship has been announced with things set to kick off an August 12 at Silverstone.
The championship, exclusive to specially-built Tesla Model S P100Ds, will be the first series of its kind and visit some of the planet’s most famous racetracks.
After Silverstone, the championship will head to Assen in the Netherlands on September 2. The third and fourth rounds will then be held at the Nurburgring DTM circuit and Algarve International Circuit in Portugal. Races will subsequently be held in Misano and Barcelona before the series comes to an end on November 25 at France’s stunning Circuit Paul Ricard.
Each race weekend will include a 20-minute practice session, 30 minutes for qualifying and two 60 km races, reports Autocar.
The Teslas set to be used for the first championship are based around the Model S P100D with Ludicrous. They have been tuned to deliver a brutal 778 hp and 734 lb-ft of torque, allowing each racer to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in an incredible 2.1 seconds before topping out at 155 mph (250 km/h).
Compared to the road car, the racer is approximately 1,157 lbs (525 kg) lighter and thanks to some aerodynamic trickery, produces 51 kg (112 lbs) of downforce at the front and 92 kg (203 lbs) at the rear.