Tesla Model 3 Could Get Advanced Heads-Up Display

It seems possible that the Tesla Model 3 will feature an advanced heads-up display rather than a traditional gauge cluster.
When the American automaker unveiled the Model 3 concept last year, many questions were raised about its lack of a traditional cluster, that made way for a completely flat dashboard. Despite how unconventional this is, that’s what the production-spec Model 3 will be like.
While speaking during the company’s fourth quarter earnings call, Elon Musk confirmed that the Model 3 will only have one screen, which will be a 15-inch display in the center console, as previewed by the concept.
Unless Tesla has thought up a crazy new invention, a probable solution is for the Model 3 to have a heads-up display that shows all of the vehicle’s functions on the windshield. If this is the case, it will make the Model 3’s HUD more advanced than any other on the market.
However, Tesla may go down a different route. As the display of the Model 3 sits higher than it does in the Model S and Model X, and is quite close to the steering wheel, it is possible that it could double as the instrument cluster. Think of it as a modern-day equivalent of the Mini Cooper having its speedo in the center.