Tesla Model S P100D Delivers Earth-Shattering 920 Lb-ft On Dyno

To say that the Tesla Model S has shattered preconceived notions that electric cars are boring is be a massive understatement.
In range-topping P100D guise with Ludicrous Plus mode, the Tesla Model S is officially the fastest accelerating vehicle currently on sale, capable of out-pacing multi-million dollar hypercars. But just how powerful is the car?
Well, Tesla itself doesn’t quote an official horsepower number due to the difficulty of measuring the specific horsepower output of an electric motor. Thankfully, the guys at Drag Times have done the hard work for us and found out first hand.
When they strapped a Model S P100D Ludicrous Plus to the dyno, it pumped out a rather insane 588 hp at all four wheels and even more impressively, 920 lb-ft (1,247 Nm) of torque. That second figure is why the car can hit 60 mph (96 km/h) in a remarkable 2.28 seconds. It also sounds like a jet at full throttle. Hit me up Tesla, I want one.