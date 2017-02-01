Tesla Model X Gets All Dirty In The Woods

Looking to prove the versatility of his zero-emission crossover, a Tesla Model X owner took it out of its comfort zone.
Equipped with regular winter tires that wrap around a set of 19-inch rims, the vehicle was filmed traveling through grass, tackling small and mud-covered slopes, and having small branches touching its body from time to time.
Despite its drag strip capabilities, the Tesla Model X turned out to feel right at home in the woods too, and since taking it off-road wasn’t the owner's main goal, the electric SUV had a small trailer strapped behind it, which was eventually packed with firewood.
Given the European license plates that start with the letter 'A', there's a good chance that this video was shot somewhere in Austria.
If the footage has convinced you to go ahead and purchase a Model X, but range is still a concern, don't worry about it, as Elon Musk's small army has rolled out an improved model. Dubbed the 100D, it's capable of traveling for 295 miles (474 km) between charges, and will do so while being capable of hitting 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 4.2 seconds.