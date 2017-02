Tesla Model X Gets All Dirty In The Woods

VIDEO

Looking to prove the versatility of his zero-emission crossover, a Tesla Model X owner took it out of its comfort zone.Equipped with regular winter tires that wrap around a set of 19-inch rims, the vehicle was filmed traveling through grass, tackling small and mud-covered slopes, and having small branches touching its body from time to time.Despite its drag strip capabilities, the Tesla Model X turned out to feel right at home in the woods too, and since taking it off-road wasn’t the owner's main goal, the electric SUV had a small trailer strapped behind it, which was eventually packed with firewood.Given the European license plates that start with the letter 'A', there's a good chance that this video was shot somewhere in Austria If the footage has convinced you to go ahead and purchase a Model X , but range is still a concern, don't worry about it, as Elon Musk's small army has rolled out an improved model. Dubbed the 100D , it's capable of traveling for 295 miles (474 km) between charges, and will do so while being capable of hitting 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 4.2 seconds.