Tesla Police Cars Might Soon Become A Reality In The UK

With UK’s Scotland Yard announcing their plan to put a fleet of 250 “alternative energy” cars as a measure against pollution, Tesla is certainly one of the most interesting companies to talk to.
In fact the chief of London’s Metropolitan Police has reportedly already talked to Elon Musk directly about the possibility of having their cars trialed in their fleet.
The force has already stopped purchasing diesel-powered vehicles due to the decreasing air quality London is facing, wanting to buy instead 250 hybrid or other alternatively-fueled cars within the next 12 months, as Evening Standard reports.
This is a part of a bigger plan that wants to replace 700 vehicles in the force’s 4,000-strong fleet in 2017/2018. Senior officials said that apart from Tesla, they are in discussions with most major car makers, including Mercedes, Nissan, Ford, Renault and VW to test their models, which range from mopeds and cars to vans.
Tesla has already given a previous-gen Model S P85D for evaluation purposes to LAPD and London’s infrastructure with its 1,400 charging points certainly sounds like a good environment for another test.