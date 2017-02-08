Tesla To Start Pilot Production Of Model 3 On February 20

Tesla will start building the entry-level Model 3 at its Fremont factory on February 20 as a test of its upgraded facility.
The electric automaker informed its suppliers of the move and while it isn’t known just how many Model 3s Tesla intends on initially building, Reuters suggests that it will likely only be a small number.
When initially announcing the Model 3 last year, Tesla said that production would start in July 2017 and by starting construction of pre-production models five months early, that July target doesn’t seem out of reach.
According to a Tesla spokesman “our ramp-up in production moves as fast as the slowest and least lucky supplier."
However, some remain skeptical that Elon Musk can deliver on his promise of a July 2017 production date as the launches of both the Model S and Model X were hampered by delays. Additionally, an unnamed source claimed last week that minor design changes were still being made to the Model 3.