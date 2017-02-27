The BMW 750iL That Tupac Was Killed In Is On Sale For $1.5 Million

The infamous BMW 7-Series that Tupac Shakur was shot and killed in on the night of September 7, 1996, has been listed for sale.
It has more than 90,000 miles (144,841 km) on the clock, and a mind-blowing asking price of $1.5 million, which could get you some 150 units of the 750iL without a morbid story behind them.
However, if you're still interested, then you might want to check out the ad posted on MomentsInTime.
Shortly after the rapper was shot four times in Las Vegas, the black Bimmer was impounded by the local Police Department, and over the years, it changed hands several times. It also underwent restoration, so apart from the bullet holes that are still noticeable inside the door panels, there isn’t anything left as a reminder of the tragic incident.
Paying that much for a 20+-year old full-sized luxury saloon doesn't make much sense. Even with a new Tupac movie coming out this year, would you risk a 7-figure sum on an investment hunch?