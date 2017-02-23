The Easiest Way To Rob A Car - Social Experiment Or Video Tutorial?

What's the easiest possible way to rob a car, asks YouTuber 'JoeySalads', whose channel is jam-packed with 'Social Experiment' videos of the viral, advertisement-driven sort.
Posted a few days ago, the clip has garnered more than 100,000 views. Some viewers cannot believe how simple it is to get inside a stranger's vehicle, while others see it more as a "Video Tutorial" on how to break into a car and the law.
Now, hopefully, those viewing it won't go around replicating this young man's action, who is filmed stalking people in a parking lot, waiting them to get out of their cars, and then opening a door, just before drivers lock their the vehicle.
The scariest part of this method is that it doesn’t rely on the latest technology, nor does it use violence, as it depend on the driver's lack of attention. Most of the times, drivers walk away unsuspecting that the security of their ride has been already compromised.