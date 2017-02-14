The Founder Of Liberty Walk Owns A Rather Amazing Mazda RX-3

Wataru Kato is not just the founder of one of Japan’s most well-known tuning companies, Liberty Walk, he is also the proud owner of a fleet of vintage sports cars that could make the most seasoned car collectors blush with jealousy.
Among Kato-san’s most recent acquisitions is a classic Mazda RX-3 that has been fully kitted out with the brand’s most famous array of interior and exterior modifications.
From the outside, there’s no mistaking this RX-3 for another. It has been fitted with a totally custom widebody kit that incorporates huge black wheel arches and a black front splitter that narrowly misses the ground. There’s also a set of tiny wing mirrors, a decklid lip spoiler and a set of massively wide wheels obligatory for any Liberty Walk creation.
It even has the same yellow and green paint scheme as a particularly insane Liberty Walk McLaren 650S. However, don’t think for a second this RX-3 is all show and no go.
Under the hood, it features an extensively modified and bridge-ported 12A rotary engine that squeezes out an impressive 200 hp with all that grunt transferred straight through the rear wheels.