The Grand Tour Races Porsche 918 Spyder Against GT-R-Powered Nissan Patrol

For their season finale, The Grand Tour camped in Dubai, UAE, but it wasn’t exactly the hypercar heaven that we were expecting.
However, that doesn’t mean it was less exciting than previous episodes, and this being the city where the police drives Bugattis, Lamborghinis, Ferraris, McLarens and Porsches, it had to live up to its name.
Note: Spoilers ahead
Besides the 'past vs. future' race between Clarkson's Volkswagen Golf GTI and May's BMW i3, which shows why having the ability to refill your tank in no time still beats battery-driven cars, Richard Hammond had a different idea of what viewers would like to see.
This included having part of a highway closed for an epic drag race between the Bugatti Veyron and the Porsche 918 Spyder.
Having proved that the mighty Veyron's days are numbered in the world of high-end supercars, the Hamster was then 'challenged' by one of the locals, who came with a heavily modified Nissan Patrol, wanting a piece of Porsche's hybrid hypercar. With 1,900 horsepower from a heavily-tuned GT-R engine on tap, this special Patrol is by all means mind-blowing quick, but is it fast enough for the 918 Spyder?