The Grand Tour Season Finale To Be Hypercar Heaven In Dubai

The season finale of The Grand Tour will hit Amazon Prime tomorrow and appropriately, it will be based in one of the world's most automotive-loving cities, Dubai.The short trailer for the episode reveals that Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May will arrive at the tent in three insane hypercars, a road-legal McLaren P1 GTR , a Lamborghini Veneno Roadster and what appears to be the Lykan Hypersport.Additionally, the episode will show Clarkson and May facing off in two of their personal cars, a Volkswagen Golf GTI and a BMW i3. Hammond will then head to France to take a lesson in professional drifting while May will be involved in a curious off-road sport dubbed 'Winching'.Perhaps the highlight of the episode will pay tribute to the Bugatti Veyron with it set to face off against the Porsche 918 Spyder , the current acceleration king of the hypercar world.