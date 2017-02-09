The Mercedes X-Class Looks Almost Ready To Take On The VW Amarok

We've seen the concepts. We know what it will be based on. All that's left now is for Mercedes to actually reveal the production version. And that will likely happen sometime before the year is out. But in the meantime, we have the next best thing.
The latest vehicle spotted by our automotive paparazzi on the ground in Northern Sweden is a pre-production prototype for the forthcoming X-Class – the first conventional pickup truck to come from Mercedes-Benz.
Stemming from its partnership with the Renault Nissan Alliance, the X-Class will share its underpinnings with the latest Nissan Navara – which also forms the base for the new Renault Alaskan. So the building blocks are all there, but adamant as it's been that the X-Class will be more than a rebadged Nissan truck, Mercedes still has its work cut out for it to make the pickup look and feel like a Mercedes should.
Expect Daimler's own engines and 4Matic all-wheel drive system to feature underneath its own unique sheetmetal when the X-Class debuts later this year to give the Volkswagen Amarok a run for its money.