The New Ferrari 812 Will Make For One Sweet Roadster

Did you dig yesterday's rendering of the new Ferrari 812 Superfast as a shooting brake? Well, that's not likely to happen. Not strictly speaking, anyway. But this one very well might.
X-Tomi dubs this the Ferrari 812 Superamerica – and with good reason. Maranello has twice used that handle for convertible versions of the 812's predecessors in recent history. And while the Prancing Horse marque demonstrably dislikes being dictated to when it comes to its nomenclature, it wouldn't be out of the question for Ferrari to use that name again next time around.
Nameplates aside, the rendering looks pretty convincing – and more importantly, looks pretty hot. And hot it would be to drive a roadster with a 6.5-liter V12 up front sending the better part of 800 horsepower to the rear wheels.
A convertible version of the new 812 stands more than a half decent chance of being made, too – but we wouldn't count on being able to get our hands on one. Because while Ferrari has a history of producing these front-engined V12 roadsters, it tends to keep production quite limited.
The F12-based yielded only ten convertibles dubbed the F60 America (sans the “Super”), each priced at $25 million. There were 80 examples of the 599 SA Aperta – whose initials stood for Sergio and Andreas Pininfarina, not Superamerica – but only one each of the P540 Superfast and Superamerica 45. Before that, Ferrari made 559 examples of the 575M-based Superamerica, preceded by 550 examples of the 550 Barchetta Pininfarina.