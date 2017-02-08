The New Seat Ibiza Is Just The Beginning

More than the culmination of its development, the debut of a new model can often prove just the beginning. Take the Seat Ibiza, for example, which has bread more variants than we'd care to count – and which has now been replaced with an all-new model.
You can be assured that there'll be many, many more versions to follow, but we'll have to wait to see them all as they trickle out one at a time. Leave it, then, to the legions of automotive rendering artists to fill in the gaps – the multiple gaps, in this case.
Hot on the heels of the new Mk5 Ibiza's reveal, X-Tomi Design gave us a preview of what the Cupra performance version might look like. But he's since done several more.
Included below are X-Tomi's visual forecasts of what the new Ibiza would look like as a Cupra 250 hot hatch, X-Perience off-roader, ST wagon, SC coupe... even a convertible and a sedan.
Unfortunately most of these will never come to fruition. Seat has already nixed the idea of an extended wagon or three-door coupe, and the idea of a convertible is even less likely to come to fruition. But the renderings are certainly food for thought.