The Only Road-Legal Ferrari FXX Comes With A $12.5 Million Sticker Price

Ferrari produced just 38 examples of the FXX, but only one of them was converted for street use.
Listed for sale by AutoTrader, the Enzo-based track machine is located in the United Kingdom and could become the perfect gift for the car collector who has them all, for a cool £9,999,999 ($12,490,000).
Finished in Rosso Corsa with a black cloth interior, it comes with main beam lights, turn signals, horn, handbrake, a softer suspension with ride height adjustment and tires homologated for the road.
Ferrari themselves carried out the entire work, which is said to be documented and photographed, and if its future owner wants to convert it back to track spec, then it's good to know that it's accompanied by the original parts.
The 6.3-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine remains in place. It feeds 850 horsepower to the rear axle, through a 6-speed sequential transmission, and allows it to hit 60 mph (96 km/h) from a standstill in just 2.5 seconds, and a top speed of 247 mph (398 km/h)
Produced in 2008 and with 1,300 miles (2,092 km) on the clock, this Ferrari FXX is joined by 2 MoT certificates, and the service receipts from a Ferrari dealer, which prove that it was serviced in 2015 and 2016.