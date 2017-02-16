The Stretched Mercedes E-Class Pickup Of Your Dreams Has Arrived

Really jonesing for a Mercedes-Benz pickup, but missed your chance for a G63 6x6, and can't wait for the X-Class? This may be your opportunity.
In case you can't quite wrap your head around it, unusual as it is, what you're looking at is an E-Class that's been stretched and converted by the specialists at Binz into a pickup.
It's based on a 1999 E280 wagon of the W210 generation, complete with a self-leveling suspension and all the creature comforts you'd expect of a Mercedes. Only it's been stretched by nearly two and a half feet, leaving the passenger compartment largely in tact but adding a pickup bed on the back, all lined in industrial-style diamond plating and with a railing around the top.
One of only three made, the seller says it retailed for the equivalent of about $100,000 when new. But with the better part of two decades and 150,000 miles under its belt, it's now listed for sale at 174,900 krone, or about $25,000. Sounds like a deal to us, but you'll have to go all the way to Denmark to, um... pick it up.