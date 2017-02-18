The Trumpchi GE3 Is America's Next Chinese Electric SUV, Not Related To Donald

Following its debut at the Detroit Auto Show as a thinly-veiled concept car, the first images of the production-spec Guangzhou Auto Trumpchi GE3 have emerged from China.
The vehicle will be introduced at April’s Shanghai Auto Show and initially be sold exclusively in China. However, the company has plans to offer it in the American market at a later date, but with one obvious change; the removal of the Trumpchi name
In China, the vehicle is fitted with a large Trumpchi badge at the rear, but when the concept was presented at Detroit, that badge had been removed, very likely in a bid to avoid any association with President Donald Trump
When looking at the differences between the production car and the concept, it is hard to notice any significant changes. Among the only visible changes are simplified taillights and the lack of any bright blue trim for the production car.
In China, the Trumpchi GE3 will be sold exclusively with an electric powertrain delivering 177 hp. It remains unclear if this setup will be found in the U.S. version.