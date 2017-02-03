There Are 1,600 Reasons Why This 1987 Toyota Supra Is Called 'The Great White'

As we all know, Toyota Supras and ridiculous horsepower levels go hand-in-hand, and this MK3 fits the bill perfectly, making around 1,600hp at the crank.
‘The Great White’, as it's appropriately nicknamed, had pretty much everything upgraded or changed in order to offer this colossal amount of power, including a fully-rebuilt engine which employs a 2JZ bottom end with a 1JZ head.
A dog box with straight cut gears is responsible for transmitting the huge horsepower numbers to the rear axle.
That Racing Channel had the chance to get a ride in the Great White, showing us what a fully-built Supra can feel like on the road. It probably didn’t run at full boost at the time of recording, but this thing still looks mighty impressive.
What’s more impressive is how clean the whole car looks, with the owner keeping the bodywork almost stock, with the exception of the bigger wheels and that mandatory huge exhaust pipe.