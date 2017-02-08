There's Probably A Good Reason Why Ferrari Didn't Make More Of These

Ferraris are meant to be many things to those fortunate enough to drive (much less own) one: fast, of course, and exotic – but also beautiful. This one, though, is something else.
Dubbed the “Uovo” (from the Italian word for “egg”), this 1950 Ferrari shares its underpinnings with the 166 MM and 212 Export, but as you can see, it wears entirely different sheetmetal.
The car was commissioned by one Giannino Marzotto from Carrozzeria Fontanta in Padua, Italy – up near Venice – in collaboration with the famed sculptor Franco Reggani. The result came out, well... rather odd-looking. Beautifully executed, we're sure, but not what we'd typically think of as a "beautiful" car.
The Uovo was also noted for having held the lead at the Mille Miglia and then the Giro di Sicilia (similar event to the Targa Florio) in 1951 before tragically breaking down at both. We doubt, though, that either its strange bodywork or almost-but-not-quite racing history will prevent the Ferrari Uovo from fetching a very high price when it crosses the auction block at RM Sotheby's sale in Monterey this August.
The auction house isn't saying just how much it estimates it will sell for, but considering a) the $3 million it got for a “standard” 166 at the same event in 2013, and b) the $3.4-4.5 million it did disclose for the 1937 Talbot-Lago T150 C SS it simultaneously announced for Lake Como in May, we won't be surprised to see this one-of-a-kind Prancing Horse sell for several million.