These Are The 5 Best Sounding Porsches According To Porsche

Few automakers are able to nail engine sounds quite like Porsche. While a selection of other companies build vehicles that are louder, high-performance models from Porsche often emit a mechanical howl unmatched by anyone in the industry.
To acknowledge some of its finest models, the Stuttgart-based automaker has released a video of the five best sounding vehicles it has ever produced.
In fifth position is the Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7. The car is not only one of the most iconic Porsche models ever but also sounds rather fruitful. In fourth comes the legendary 550 Spyder, the same model which James Dean infamously died in. Although it is fitted with a tiny 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine delivering just 110 hp, the 550 Spyder’s exhaust note punches well above its weight.
In third is the latest 991-generation 911 GT3 RS. Thanks to its high-revving 4.0-liter six-cylinder, it’s not hard to imagine why the brand considers it one of its finest. As for the top two, they couldn’t be more appropriate with the 918 Spyder and Carrera GT being rightfully considered as the finest sounding Porsches ever.
The video itself is certainly worth a watch but be prepared for some rather obnoxious narration throughout.