This 1965 Porsche 911 Speedster Strikes A Very Different Pose [36 Images + Videos]

Though it's been swept back gradually over the years, the defiantly upright angle of the Porsche 911's windshield is integral to its now-iconic design. But what if it had been fitted with more steeply raked glass right from the get-go?
That's what we can't help but wonder when looking at this early Elfen. It's a 1965 model from the line's early years. But while it was originally built as a coupe, one owner along its timeline undertook a conversion process to reinterpret it as a sort of speedster.
Instead of chopping down the windshield as Porsche would do in the 1980s on its own 911 Speedster, the owner in Michigan fitted a different assembly altogether – lifted from a Mazda MX-5 Miata – with a clean rear deck and no apparent roof mechanism whatsoever.
The conversion process (as well as its repainting from baby blue to black) was apparently done rather crudely, but it could be ripe for correction. With 52,000 miles on the odometer, it's up for grabs on Bring A Trailer. As we take this to press, there's four days left in the auction, and bidding currently sits at under $12 – which, given the prices at which well-preserved 911s are trading these days, tells you something about the work that would need to go into this one.
Photo Gallery
Video
