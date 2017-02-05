This $299,900 Restomod Blurs The Lines Between 1st And 5th Gen Camaro

Built by Ultimate Auto of Orlando, this highly-modified 1967 Camaro first made its debut at the 2013 SEMA Show.
According to the eBay ad, the car was commissioned for a whooping $420,000, making its current asking price of $299,000, somewhat of a bargain, at least if you like to think in those particular terms, because if you don't, that's a lot of dough for a Camaro.
Performance-wise, the full Detroit Speed suspension and Tremec 6-speed manual work together with the massive 6.2-liter Chevy Performance LS9 crate engine, keeping the 638 HP and 604 lb-ft (819 Nm) of torque in check.
Other external features include the BASF Carizzma Ruthless red paint, hand-laid carbon fiber roof, custom 20 & 21" Vellano VKS wheels, custom hood & trunk lid, '69 Camaro taillights, Baer 4-wheel disc brakes and the custom side-exit exhaust.
Inside, the builder brought the 1967 Camaro's interior into the 21st century by adapting a 5th-gen Camaro cabin, which was further customized in leather and suede, featuring air conditioning, a Pioneer touchscreen system, JL subwoofers, F5 buckets, custom rear buckets, carbon fiber trim and custom pillar covers.
It's clear that a lot of work went into this project, which means collectors will certainly see value in owning this one-of-a-kind car, winner of a 2015 Goodguys Builder's Choice Award.