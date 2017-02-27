This Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Looks Like It Ate Another Giulia

What would you do to your Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio to make it stand out more?
A new set of wheels, blacked out lighting units and tinted windows would be the most obvious choices, aside from massaging its 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine to deliver more than the current 505 horses and 443 pound-feet (600 Nm) of torque.
However, if Photoshop is your thing, then you could follow KhyzylSaleem and make your BMW M3 killer as wide as it can be. Like we mean, really, really wide.
With its huge hips, highlighted by the massively extended fenders housing comically wide wheels, plus a six pack exhaust system, the Italian saloon would stand out, though not necessarily for the right reason.
We guess it all comes down to each individual's personal tastes.