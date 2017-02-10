This Audi S2 R Quattro Hillclimber Is Diluted Insanity

Few words in the car world evoke the senses quite like ‘Audi’ and ‘Quattro’. Any combination of the two immediately triggers visions of some of the world’s greatest rally cars and in this case, a truly insane hill-climber.
The model in question is dubbed the Audi S2 R Quattro and was built by Ramler-Motorsport for Werner Karl. The racer has used the S2 R Quattro in numerous European hill-climb events in recent years and stunned crowds once again in late 2016.
Karl’s S2 R Quattro has a totally bespoke bodykit that has been designed to maximize downforce. It therefore includes a towering rear wing, huge canards on the rear bumper and a front bumper so low that it could slice a fly sitting on the road in two.
It is also powered by a 2.2-liter five-cylinder turbocharged Audi engine that makes it roar like a satanic beast.