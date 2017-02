This Audi S2 R Quattro Hillclimber Is Diluted Insanity

VIDEO

Few words in the car world evoke the senses quite like ‘Audi’ and ‘ Quattro ’. Any combination of the two immediately triggers visions of some of the world’s greatest rally cars and in this case, a truly insane hill-climber The model in question is dubbed the Audi S2 R Quattro and was built by Ramler-Motorsport for Werner Karl. The racer has used the S2 R Quattro in numerous European hill-climb events in recent years and stunned crowds once again in late 2016.Karl’s S2 R Quattro has a totally bespoke bodykit that has been designed to maximize downforce. It therefore includes a towering rear wing, huge canards on the rear bumper and a front bumper so low that it could slice a fly sitting on the road in two.It is also powered by a 2.2-liter five-cylinder turbocharged Audi engine that makes it roar like a satanic beast.