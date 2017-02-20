Classic BMW M3 E30 Would Make For A Perfect Daily Driver

Not many 3-Series models can turn heads like the original M3 E30, and this example is still in good condition, nearly 30 years after its birth.
Set to hit the SilverstoneAuctions event next weekend on February 25 , at Stoneleigh Park in Coventry, UK, the 1988 M3 is estimated to change hands for around £30,000-£35,000 ($37,440-$43,680), which is more than its original sticker price of £26,000 ($32,450) back when it was all-new.
Originally supplied to Germany, the car was then taken to the United Kingdom a decade later, where it was enjoyed by five different owners, before the vendor got it into its possession. Said to have been bought from an Irish collector in 2012, it was used as a daily driver ever since, with its odometer reading close to 112,000 miles (180,247 km).
Offered alongside this classic BMW M3, by "separate negotiation", are two sets of wheels, one from Hartge with winter tires, and Cecotto BBS rims. Additionally, a spare engine and gearbox can also be included, for an undisclosed price. The personal number plate isn’t included in the sale.
The car doesn’t just look ready to hit the road, it's also legal to drive, as it's accompanied by a fresh MoT, which expires on January 26, 2018.