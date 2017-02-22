This BMW Pickup Truck Rival To The Mercedes-Benz X-Class Could Be A Home Run

When Mercedes-Benz initially announced that it was working on a luxurious pickup truck, the world failed to believe it, especially as the announcement came just before April Fools' Day in 2015.
However, the X-Class is very much happening and has already been revealed in concept guise and in two different variations. Creating the vehicle is certainly a bold move for the brand as it is exploring a previously untapped segment of the pickup truck market and will initially launch without any direct competition.
If the X-Class proves successful, you can be assured that other premium automakers will follow suit. In fact, BMW said last year that it could follow Merc’s lead if the reception to the X-Class is positive and based off initial reactions to the concept, it seems Mercedes may have a potential winner on its hands.
So, if BMW is to produce a rival to the X-Class, what form could it take?
Well, Rain Prisk has decided to imagine a pickup truck based around the BMW X5 and for a pickup, it looks really, really nice.
While Mercedes is basing its pickup around the Nissan Navara, BMW lacks a partner experienced in the pickup market to use for its offering. As such, it could be forced to modify one of its existing platforms, or an entirely new one, in order to bring a pickup truck to life.