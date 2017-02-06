This Delicious 1947 Morgan F-Super Goes To Show Some Still Do Build 'Em Like They Used To

They don't build 'em like they used to, you say? Well someone forgot to tell that to the folks at Morgan, who still very much embrace the old way of doing things. Just look at this 1947 F-Super that's coming up for auction.
Though it abandoned the three-wheeler design for decades (only reviving it more recently), the Morgan Motor Company started out with these trikes – and continued producing them exclusively through 1935 when it came out with its first four-wheeled model.
This particular example was built in 1947, and unlike the V-twin-powered models that came before and after, this one was powered by a Ford engine – hence the F designation. The tiny 1.2-liter inline-four, mated to a three-speed manual, produced only 30 horsepower. But that was plenty to keep this tiny trike moving.
One of only 92 three-wheeled Morgans made after the Second World War, this Morgan F-Super was acquired by its current owner in 2005, and has since undergone a comprehensive two-year restoration process. And as you can see from the images below (captured by one Ryan Merrill), the results are rather stunning – a little different from the model Morgan produces today, but absolutely delicious with its teal paintjob and beautiful wood dashboard hinting at the wooden frame underneath it all.
Like what you see? RM Sotheby's will be auctioning it off next month in at Amelia Island in Florida. But if this one eludes you, you could always order one up new from the factory. Because Morgan, unlike so many other manufacturers, still makes 'em (largely) like they used to.