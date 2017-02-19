This Ferrari 812 Shooting Brake Would Make A Sweet GTC4 Replacement

Ferrari just introduced the new GTC4 Lusso less than a year ago. But it'll eventually need replacement. And if Maranello opts to follow a similar shooting-brake format, the resulting vehicle could look something like this.
This rendering by X-Tomi envisions what the new 812 Superfast would look like with an extended roofline and room for a couple more passengers in the back. And we have to say that it doesn't look half bad.
Ferrari revisited the old shooting-brake body-style back in 2011 with the launch of the FF, replacing the 612 Scaglietti coupe with a four-seat, twelve-cylinder, all-wheel drive super-hatch. The FF initially sat alongside the two-seat 599 GTB and then the F12 Berlinetta that followed before it was revised and relaunched as the GTC4 Lusso.
It's now offered as well with the 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 from the California T, helping open up a broader market where twelve cylinders (and all-wheel drive) aren't necessarily called for.
The revisions ought to keep Ferrari's premiere grand tourer fresh for another five years or so. But after that, the Prancing Horse marque will likely roll out its replacement. Whether the unusual approach it took with the FF and GTC4 has proven successful enough to continue, we don't know at this point. But we're looking forward to finding out.