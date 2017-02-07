This Guy Installed A $5,000 Four-Post Lift To Make Room In His Garage

There are problems in this world we wouldn't want to have to deal with – things like extreme poverty or debilitating illness. And then there are problems we wouldn't mind having – like owning too many cars to fit in our garage.
That's what Freddy “Tavarish” Hernandez had to deal with. A broker of higher-end used cars, Tavarish always has too many vehicles around, and only so much space in his garage. He also needs to get underneath those cars to perform maintenance work – everything from oil changes to complete engine swaps.
So what'd he do? What any professional garage would do – he installed a lift. A four-post lift, to be precise, since a two-poster would involve more installation.
The lift itself cost Freddy $3,000. Add to that a rolling jack to power the thing (for another $1,200) and $800 to have it installed, and the total bill came to $5,000. That's enough money to buy a solid used car in Florida where Freddy lives, though maybe not the kind of second-hand Mercedes, Lexus, or Aston Martin that he tends to deal with.
Suddenly his two-car garage (with a bit of modification) became a three-car garage, and he gained the capacity in the process to get underneath his cars (one at a time, of course) without rolling in on his back. Check out the process in the pair of videos below, or head over to Jalopnik's Kinja forum to read his account.