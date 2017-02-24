This Is The 2018 Ford Fiesta ST, And It Has A 200 PS 1.5L Turbo With Cylinder Deactivation

With just a little over a week to go until the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, Ford have officially unveiled the new generation Fiesta ST.
Building upon the regular versions, the hot hatch uses a newly-developed 1.5-liter three-cylinder EcoBoost petrol engine that pushes out 200 PS (197 HP) and 290 Nm (214 lb-ft) of torque, allowing it to go from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.7 seconds, or 0.2sec faster than before.
Users can shift between three different driving modes: Normal, Sport and Track, which enable engine, steering and stability controls to be configured from motorway to track day condition.
Additionally, the new Fiesta ST also features what Ford claims to be an industry-first cylinder deactivation system for a 3-banger, which reduces fuel consumption in conditions where full capacity is not needed, and drops the CO2 emissions to an anticipated 114 g/km. This technology can disengage or re-engage one cylinder in 14 milliseconds, or 20 times faster than the blink of an eye.
Using a Ford Performance-tuned chassis, the brand's answer to the Renault Clio RS, Opel/Vauxhall Corsa OPC/VXR and Volkswagen Polo GTI problems has a 3-mode ESC, which allows drivers to select between full system intervention, wide-slip mode with limited intervention, and full system deactivation.
Available in both 3- and 5-door body styles, the 2018 Ford Fiesta ST comes with a distinctive exterior styling that helps it stand out over the regular models, and has a unique mesh grille, special bumpers on both ends, a roof-mounted spoiler and 18-inch alloy wheels, with a different pattern.
Inside, the new B-segment hot hatch is offered with Recaro seats and a flat-bottomed steering wheel, but buyers will get to select between more personalization items than before, including a range of trim elements for the steering wheel, gear lever, door pulls, and decorative dashboard spear.
Taking center stage in the middle of the dashboard is the SYNC 3 infotainment system, which uses a floating-style up to 8-inch in size display, and comes with punch and swipe gestures, voice commands, navigation system and smartphone connectivity through Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The car can also be had with a premium B&O Play Sound System.
Ford says that the new generation Fiesta ST will become available for launch in early 2018. Prices will likely be announced close to that date.