This Is The GT-R-Powered Nissan Patrol That Smashed Richard Hammond In A Porsche 918

The Grand Tour’s first season was full of highlights and according to some, a few too many lowlights. Whatever your thoughts on the show are, there’s probably one particular scene which stands out; Richard Hammond drag racing a Porsche 918 Spyder against a Nissan Patrol.
In the race, the unassuming Patrol somehow managed to absolutely demolish the 887 hp hybrid hypercar and now we know why. It is an extensively modified Nissan GT-R with a Patrol body.
The crew at 1320 Video recently took a trip to Dubai to check out this insane Patrol and the work that has gone into making it as fast as it is is extremely impressive.
Beneath the skin, it features a full Nissan GT-R VR38 drivetrain but the engine has been stroked out to 4.1-liters by T1 Racing Development. The engine then includes numerous internal modifications to lift power to 1900 hp at the wheels. What’s more, the Patrol also features a modified GT-R transmission as well as the hubs, carbon ceramic brakes, axles and rear subframe of Godzilla.
What’s more, even the interior is lifted straight from a GT-R and includes the familiar gauge cluster, steering wheel and center console.
Once upon a time, this Patrol was the ultimate sleeper. However, since its appearance on The Grand Tour, it has become one of the most recognizable Patrol’s on the planet.