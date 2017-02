This Is The GT-R-Powered Nissan Patrol That Smashed Richard Hammond In A Porsche 918

VIDEO

The Grand Tour’s first season was full of highlights and according to some, a few too many lowlights. Whatever your thoughts on the show are, there’s probably one particular scene which stands out; Richard Hammond drag racing a Porsche 918 Spyder against a Nissan Patrol.In the race, the unassuming Patrol somehow managed to absolutely demolish the 887 hp hybrid hypercar and now we know why. It is an extensively modified Nissan GT-R with a Patrol body.The crew at 1320 Video recently took a trip to Dubai to check out this insane Patrol and the work that has gone into making it as fast as it is is extremely impressive.Beneath the skin, it features a full Nissan GT-R VR38 drivetrain but the engine has been stroked out to 4.1-liters by T1 Racing Development. The engine then includes numerous internal modifications to lift power to 1900 hp at the wheels. What’s more, the Patrol also features a modified GT-R transmission as well as the hubs, carbon ceramic brakes, axles and rear subframe of Godzilla.What’s more, even the interior is lifted straight from a GT-R and includes the familiar gauge cluster, steering wheel and center console.Once upon a time, this Patrol was the ultimate sleeper. However, since its appearance on The Grand Tour, it has become one of the most recognizable Patrol’s on the planet.