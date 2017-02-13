This Is How A Tesla Model S P100D Hit 60 MPH In 2.28 Seconds

Last week, news of a Tesla Model S P100D hitting 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 2.28 seconds sent the automotive world into a frenzy.
This time makes it the second quickest recorded 0-60 mph of a road-legal production car ever recorded by an independent source (first is a Porsche 918 Spyder, tested by Car and Driver at 2.2 seconds).
But what makes the Model S P100D so ferociously quick off the line? Well, let Engineering Explained tell you why.
In his latest clip found below, you can get a fascinating insight into the mathematics that make the Tesla as fast as it is. Additionally, he answers the question about whether a Tesla Roadster would be even faster if it had the same powertrain package as the Model S P100D.
As someone that almost failed maths in school, I’m certainly not the best person to explain the science behind the speed. Just watch the video in amazement instead.