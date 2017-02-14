2018 Buick Regal Leaks Ahead Of Chinese Debut

The first images and details of China's 2018 Buick Regal sedan have surfaced online showing a vehicle that apart from its badges and grille, looks just as expected.
Joining the new Opel/Vauxhall Insignia and Holden Commodore, the Buick Regal adopts the same sleek design as its siblings but has been fitted with different badges and Buick's customary waterfall grille. Although few specifics about the Chinese version are known, we don't expect the U.S. version to look any different.
When sales of the 2018 Regal commence in China, it will be offered with three different engines. The first will be a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder delivering 163 hp, a 2.0-liter turbo with 254 hp and a hybrid that will use a 123 hp 1.8-liter engine paired to a small electric motor.
The 2018 Buick Regal will debut at April's Shanghai Auto Show 2017.
The North American model should arrive in US and Canadian dealerships in the second half of the year as a 2018 model, likely offering 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter turbocharged engines at launch.