This Is The New Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet Before Anyone Supposed To See It

This is the Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, the ultimate expression of the G-Class and the very same car the company teased early this morning.
Apparently Mercedes wanted to surprise everyone with the Maybach-prepped G650 Landaulet in Geneva but clearly someone couldn’t keep a secret.
The new Mercedes-Maybach G650 brings back the Landaulet moniker which is reserved for ultra-luxury vehicles with soft tops over the rear passengers’ heads.
The G650 Landaulet is based on the lifted chassis of the G500 4x4 Squared but instead of the biturbo V8 found there, it uses the company’s V12 engine, reportedly tuned for 630hp. The other difference is that the extended wheelbase which created more room for the privileged passengers at the rear.
As we can see from the photos, courtesy of fly-wheel, the rear portion of the cabin is completely separated from the front and features strict seating for two, a central console and a pair of TFT displays in front of them.
The last time we saw a Mercedes-Maybach Landaulet was back in 2007, when the company started building a 62S-based version on demand for a rather hefty price tag.
The new Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet is reportedly going to enter a limited production run of just 99 examples, with the company set to officially reveal it at the Geneva Motor Show.