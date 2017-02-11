This Is What The New 2018 BMW M5 Will Probably Look Like

Based on a series of CAD images leaked late last year, this is what we can expect from BMW's all-new F90 M5 in terms of styling.
This also marks our first look at what the rear styling might be on the production-ready M5 saloon - as opposed those M5 GT renderings we saw last year, where the rear styling was entirely hypothetical.
These renderings come courtesy of Bimmerpost, and the design changes make the new M5 appear more aggressive than the older F10 version. Also, the carbon fiber roof is a nice touch and the M mirrors fit right in with the car's overall sporty styling.
To recap, we can expect to see heavily restyled bumpers, different kidney grille inserts, wider front wings with chromed vent elements, M mirror casings, wider sills, a prominent rear diffuser and of course the M5's signature quad-tailpipes.
The new M5's twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine should be good for over 600 HP, and a blistering 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration time of around 3.5 seconds - that is, if you buy into all the rumors. The next-gen M5 is also anticipated to be the first non-SUV from BMW's M brand to be offered with the all-wheel drive as an option.
We also have another M5 Touring rendering for your viewing pleasure in the gallery below, though BMW has no plans to develop such a model. Here, the front end stays faithful to the CAD renderings. This one was put together by Bimmerpost's Paul Bracq BMW.
BMW's all-new M5 is expected to make its international debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.