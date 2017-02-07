This Is Where The Bugatti Chiron Comes To Life

There's a long journey from ordering a Bugatti Chiron until taking delivery of one of the world's most expensive rides, and it normally takes about 9 months, depending on the level of customization.
With a vast amount of base choices that include selecting from 23 topcoat colors, 8 carbon variants, 31 different leather colors, 8 Alcantara shades, together with 30 stitching, 18 carpet, and 11 belt colors, it's not an easy task deciding on how your super sports car will look like.
And if that's not enough, Bugatti also offers thousands of other individual color combinations, alongside other design options such as logos or initials on the bottom of the rear spoiler, headrest and so on.
Having settled on the entire bundle and signing for it, Bugatti will set its wheels in motion and work on the beast for about six months in a magical place known as 'Atelier'. This is the brand's production facility and it's located at the Molsheim, Alsace, France, which has been home to the marque ever since it was founded in 1909.
The Atelier is where the Veyron and its derivatives were built, and here Bugatti has 20 employees assembling "the world's most powerful, fastest, most luxurious and most exclusive production super sports car", from more than 1,800 individual parts, inside the building that spans on more than 1,000 square meters.
The process sees the Bugatti Chiron go through all of the 12 stations, which lack conveyor belts and robots, in a predetermined order, starting with the assembly of the powertrain that is supplied pre-assembled from the VW Group's engine plant in Salzgitter.
Just before getting their bodies polished and wrapped in a protective foil, the company's test drivers take all examples out for a 300 km (186 miles) run through the Vosges to the airport in Colmar, at speeds in excess of 250 km/h (155 mph), and before the final approval is given, another 50 km (31 miles) test drive is completed.
Up to 70 units of the Bugatti Chiron will be built here this year, and the first examples will arrive with their owners in the first quarter of 2017.