This Is Why You Don't Buy An 18-Year-Old A Lamborghini [w/Video]

A supercar (like the kind Lamborghini makes) may appeal most to our inner children, but it's probably a good thing that most kids can't afford to buy one. Because this is the sort of thing that will happen.
According to the tipster who posted this video and shared these photos with us, the young driver was gifted this Lambo for his 18th birthday by his parents, who apparently have more money than good sense.
Now the driver apparently managed to keep it on the road for the past couple of years, but crashed it this weekend – and crashed it bad – in Malaysia. The car looks totaled, having skidded off the wet road and flipped into a deep ditch. Fortunately the driver and his passenger “walked away with only minor injuries.”
Though we're clearly looking at the wreckage of a Gallardo, it's hard to tell just which version this is, exactly. Lamborghini kept the Gallardo in production for over a decade, giving it a facelift halfway through in 2008, but the front end is all smashed to hell in these photos.
While the lower racing stripes are consistent with the Singapore limited edition launched in 2011, the rest of the treatment is not. There was a Malaysia edition as well, but that also got a completely different color combination.
Regardless of which version it was, it's now dead. But don't cry too much, as Lamborghini made some 14,000 Gallardos over the course of its production – though this isn't the first one that's crashed so heavily, and likely won't be the last.