This Is Why You Shouldn’t Repair Your Car In The Middle Of The Road

Common sense and self-preservation dictate that a vehicle should be pushed to the side of the road, if it breaks down, before fixing it or calling for a tow truck.
However, Russians have their own way when it comes to dealing with these problems and, in this instance, the driver of an old Lada decided to work under the hood right in the middle of the road.
A few moments later, a Dacia Logan MCV swerves to avoid it, but the car behind it, whose dash-mounted camera recorded the incident, ended up rear-ending it, to the surprise and apparent anger of the wannabe-mechanic, who started walking aggressively towards his fellow motorist.
This is where the video ends, but it seems that nobody was injured during the accident. Regardless, it should teach viewers a lesson or two on where to fix their cars, what hazard lights are for, and why it's mandatory in some countries to have a warning triangle in the boot.